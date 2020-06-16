Lawrence Williams, Jr., 72. of Pineville died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in his Pineville residence surrounded by his loving family. Friends and Family are welcome to pay their respects and sign his guest register book at Miller & Hill “The Funeral Directors” from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

His Life, His Legacy

Death is a page we turn to a new chapter in the book of life. It is not the end, it is a new beginning. Not the fall of night, but another dawn. For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4:6-8

Lawrence Williams, Jr. was born on August 31, 1947 to the union of Lawrence and Lillian C. Williams of Abbeville, LA. He was one of eleven children born to this union.

Lawrence was one of the first blacks to graduate from Abbeville High. After graduation, he became a soldier in the United States Army for three years. Later, he started working offshore with Ambak Gulf, and later he became a Production Supervisor with Chevron for twenty-five years.

While young, Lawrence was a member of St. Mary’s Congregational Church where he also received Christ. Later, after moving to Alexandria, he and his wife both joined Eastern Star Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. Years later, he joined the True Vine Ministries INT. in Scott, LA where his daughter is 1st Lady and was also a member of The Word Christian Center in Alexandria, LA.

Lawrence loved to bless others with his “down-home” cooking and baking. He would make the best cakes anyone could ever eat. He loved to make cakes for special occasions and for the people he cherished. His specialty was the coconut cake that everyone loved but he was also fancied making chocolate cake with pineapple filling, chocolate with apple jelly filling, red velvet, potato pies and pecan pies to name a few. He also loved to decorate.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 37 years: Ethel W. Williams. Four children: Markell Williamss (Richmond, TX), Keltric S. Williams (Pineville, LA), Lawrence (Tierra) Williams, III (Abbeville, LA), Clevon (Jarvis) Harmon (Broussard, LA). Six sisters: Juanita Evans, Gloria Briggs, Linda (Melvin) Cockrell, Sr., Lillian Ann Williams, Laura (Roland) Boutte, Sr. and Lesia Williams of Abbeville, LA. Two brothers: Calvin and Michael (Felicia) Williams, all of Abbeville, LA. 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death in by his parents: Lawrence Sr. and Lillian Williams. One sister: Betty Williams. One brother: George Williams. One daughter: Phoebe Williams.

Lawrence will truly be missed by all of those who knew him.