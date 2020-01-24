April 20, 1926 ~ January 22, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Lawrence Clostio, 93, who died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services.

Lawrence is survived by his son, Russell Clostio of Sfax, Tunisia, North Africa; two daughters, Bonnie LeBlanc and her husband Ricky, and Trudy Guidry and her husband Robert, all of Abbeville; grandchildren, Brandon Clostio of Baytown, TX, Kimberly Luis and her husband Rick of Houston, TX, Maha Clostio of Sfax, Tunisia, North Africa, Jill LeBlanc of Abbeville, Shade LeBlanc and his wife Sonia of Fulshear, TX, and Nicholas Guidry and his wife Emeral of Maurice; four great grandchildren, Greysen Simon, Abbie Bourque, Brennan Bauer and Sydney Bauer; and sister, Louise Clostio of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Earline LeMaire Clostio; parents, Ulysse Clostio and the former Amanda Perry; daughter-in-law, Mounira Clostio; brothers, Randall, Exal, Calice, Willie and Allen Clostio; and sisters, Marie Clostio, Exodie Herpin, Ella Badon, Naomi DeBlanc, Inez Corner and Lucille Langlinais.

