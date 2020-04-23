Kyla Ra’Shae Mouton was born to Shawntele Mouton Levine and Claburn Levine on Wednesday, December 10, 1997 in Abbeville, LA. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School, class of 2015. She began working various jobs and was currently employed at Taco Bell.

She was preceded in death by two grandparents, Rachel Mouton and Warris Levine; great-grandparents, Memphis and Gladys Mouton; one uncle, Byron Levine; and five great-uncles, Edward, Eddie, Milton, Memphis, Jr. and Albert Mouton.. Kyla’s earthly life came to an unexpected end on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Lafayette, LA.

Kyla leaves to cherish her life and memory ; her two daughters, Kya Ja”Zhail Mouton and Kaylei Chanel Mouton, both of Abbeville, LA; her parents, Shawntele (Troy) Levine of Abbeville, LA and Claburn Levine of Houston, TX; her grandparents, Brenda Mouton Hebert of Kaplan, LA and Joseph (Vanessa)Gilbert of Abbeville, LA; her siblings, Travion Mouton, Nadaedrion (Jada) Mouton, Oatlon Smith and Jontrelel Rice, all of Abbeville, LA; her aunts and uncles, Jessica Levine and Michelle Levine, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Lawrence (Victoria) Briggs of New Iberia, LA, Skyler Mouton of Kaplan, LA, Laticia (Brian) Landry, Andres (TJ) Darby and Sharla Peters, Bernice Gilbert, Melanie Levine, Brendon Gilbert, Joseph (whitney) Gilbert, II, and Jason Gilbert, all of Abbeville, LA and Bretlin Shelvin and Quanetta Gilbert, both of Atlanta, GA; godparents, Shanda Porter of Abbeville, LA and Kenvern Mitchell of New York, NY; great-uncles and aunts, Melvin Mouton of Las Vegas, NV, Gail Scott and Barbara Mouton, both of Portland, OR, Phylis Baker and Gilda Abah, both of Meza, AZ, Denise Powell, Deborah Powqell and Jennifer Hebea, all of Kaplan, LA; special friends, Jay and Jada Peters, Katina Smith and Vicki Bessard, all of Abbeville, LA; her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

