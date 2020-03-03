ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Kelly R. Stein, 70, will be held at 10 a.m. on March 7, 2020 at St. Mary Magdelan Church with Fr. Donald Bernard officiating. Interment will follow at a later date.

A native of New Iberia and a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Stein died at 5:25 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather; a hard worker; and a very religious man. He was a successful painter for over 25 years, and also enjoyed fishing, music, and baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janis Roy Stein of Abbeville; a daughter, Angela Trahan and her husband Byron of Abbeville; a son, Chad Stein and his wife Stephanie of Cypress, TX; a brother, Clifford Stein of Mississippi; nine grandchildren, Sloan Trahan, Naomi Stein, Abram Stein, Saul Stein, Esther Stein, Wyatt Trahan, Phoebe Stein, Apollos Stein, and Judah Stein.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland and Elsie Deslatte Stein; a brother, Hardy Stein; and two sisters, Delores Derise and LeVerne Bourque.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.