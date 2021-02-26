September 18, 1990 ~ February 23, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Joshua Cade Pere, 30, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez will officiate the services.

He is survived by his mother, Lorie Pere; step-father, William Greene; sister, Phallon Davis; daughter, Jaylia Pere; step-sons, Bennett Duhon and Andre LeBlanc; grandfather, Larry LeBlanc; grandmother, Nola LeBlanc; aunt, Francess Pere Huey; great aunt, Margaret Jackson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Pere; grandparents, Francis and Elrita Pere; uncles, Wayne Pere and Donnie Pere; great aunts, Helen Watkins and Enide Pere; great grandfather, Ollie Primeaux; great grandmother, Mable Primeaux; great grandfather, Diel LeBlanc; great grandmother, Mable LeBlanc; niece, Jonelle Guidry; and cousin, Devon LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 12:00 PM until time of services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that all visitors wear a mask and social distance.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.