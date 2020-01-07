Joseph Larson Vincent

Tue, 01/07/2020 - 5:04pm

August 13, 1941
~ January 4, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Joseph Larson Vincent, 78, who died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

