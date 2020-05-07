Jonathan Mouton

Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines wearing Mask and Social Distancing will be held on May 9, 2020 at Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville, located at 1116 Greene St., Abbeville, LA. Viewing Hours will be from 10:30am -12:30pm, with the Recitation of the Rosary at 11:45am.

Jonathan was born in Kaplan, LA on November 6, 1955 to Rose Mary Joseph and Jonas James Mouton. He attended school in Vermilion Parish and was a graduate of Kaplan High School.

He endeavored to further his education by attending St. Edwards University in Austin, TX after his United States Air Force tour was completed.

Last year, Jonathan retired from the City of Kaplan as a Water and Gas Technician.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph Glenn Mouton, his maternal and paternal grandparents, Lauris Clement and Albert O. Joseph, Beulah Cobb and Junius J. Mouton along with two children Sasha Khan-Mouton and De’Kovan Endimion Jiles.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Jonathan transitioned at 8:15am.

He leaves to cherish his memories of a well lived life: his wife Duran R. Mouton, three sons, Jonathan Anthony Mouton-Sloclum, Jon-Robert P. Mouton, Jonas P. Mouton, three daughters, Watonya Rose Mouton-Slocum, Latoya Shavon Mouton-Slocum, Chandra Marie Mouton, two sisters, Terry M. Williams and Tiffany Rudd-Black; eighteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and host of other relatives and close friends.

The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. “The Shepherd” Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin of Austin and Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.