John Earl Dartez “Snow”

November 30, 1936 ~ December 31, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of John Earl “Snow” Dartez, 83, who died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Dartez, Kent Dartez, David Dartez, Greg “Snow” Dartez, Brooks Dartez, and Kade Dartez. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Couvillion and Daniel Dartez.

He is survived by his five sons, Alex Dartez and his wife, Millie of Salt Lake City, UT, Kevin Dartez and his wife, Maria of Abbeville, Kent Dartez and his wife, Tricia of Lafayette, David Dartez and his wife, Kim of Overton, TX, and Greg “Snow” Dartez and his girlfriend, Sharon Herpin of Kaplan; his companion, Judy Patin of Kaplan; his 13 grandchildren, Carissa and her husband, Todd Springer, Lacey Dartez, Ben Dartez, Brooks Dartez and his wife, Brittany, Abigail Dartez, Daniel Dartez, Lauren Dartez, Angelle Dartez, Emily Dartez, Blair Dartez and her fiancé, Colby Williams, Cameron and her husband, Bryce Luquette, Kade Dartez and his, fiancée Emily, and Sidney Dartez; his five great grandchildren, Kayla Springer, Ty Springer, Grayson Broussard, Amelia Dartez, and Jensen Luquette; his three sisters, Jeanette Landry of Kaplan, Alice Mccloskey of Kaplan, and Matilda Ann Meaux of Kaplan; and his brother, Paul Floyd of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Dartez; his parents, Pierre Dartez and the former Marie Mire; his sister, Betty Cormier; his two brothers-in-law, Raywood Cormier and George Couvillion; his two brothers, Donald and Douglas Dartez; and one sister-in-law, Henrietta “Honey” Couvillion.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.