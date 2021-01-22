ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, for Joey Joseph Verdin, age 42, who passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in New Iberia.

Visitation will be observed at Cypress Funeral Home in Maurice, on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM.

A Rosary will be prayed on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Cypress Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath.

Reverend Andre Metrejean, Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Erath, will conduct the funeral services.

Joey was born on May 19, 1978 in Houma, Louisiana and was a life long resident of Erath. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man. He cherished his family and he was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Joey is survived by his parents, Everett Curol, Jr. and Charline Verdin Curol; his sister, Mandy Laviolette (Rusty) of St. Martinville; his brother, Jonathan Curol (Emily) of Erath; his grandmothers, Dorothy Verdin of Houma, and Eleanor Curol of Delcambre; his nieces, Violet Curol and Jane Curol; his nephews, Peyton Laviolette and Paxton Laviolette; his Godfather, Ivy Dean; his Godchild, James Sarchet; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and special family members.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Curol; and his grandfathers, Joseph Verdin and Everett Curol, Sr.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.CypressFunerals.Com

Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, 337-740-3123, is in charge of arrangements.