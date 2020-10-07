SOUTHSIDE — A Catholic Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Jeremy Broussard, 43, who peacefully passed away Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 at his residence in Youngsville, surrounded by his family.

Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.

Reverend William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, will conduct the memorial services.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed by the Catholic Daughters at 12:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Wednesday, at 2:00 PM, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Jeremy. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time (2:00 PM). You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group.

Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/JeremyBroussard

Survivors include his wife and high school sweetheart, Jennifer Langlinais Broussard; his beloved children, Bailey Michelle Broussard and Carter Michael Broussard; his parents, Bert Broussard, Jr. and Sheron Schexnayder Landry; his brother, Bubba James Broussard and wife, Heather; his in-laws, Michael and Jocelyn Langlinais; his brother-in-law, Jon Langlinais and wife, Kacey Langlinais; his sister-in-law, Amy Silinsky and wife Jennifer Silinsky; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly (most of the time).

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his nephew, Kalix Broussard.

A resident of Youngsville, Louisiana for most of his life, Jeremy was a loving husband, a devoted father, a cherished son-in-law and a friend to many. Jeremy was a 1994 graduate of Abbeville High School where he met the love of his life, Jennifer Langlinais. They met as sophomores, he was a football player and she was a cheerleader. After graduation, Jeremy began working in the oil industry. He had various jobs within the industry. At the time of his passing, he was a valued employee of Talos Energy as a Deepwater Construction Superintendent.

Jeremy was an avid hunter and fisherman. A devoted LSU Tiger Fan, he attended as many games as he could. Jeremy also loved to camp and enjoy the outdoors. He loved his trucks, vintage and current models, and loved his Ford (just kidding).

Jeremy could've been considered a wallflower, until you brought him to Disney World. He was quiet and reserved but had a heart of gold.

Jeremy courageously fought cancer for over 6 months. His memory will be kept alive in the hearts of all who loved him.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Greenly, Jon Langlinais, Chris "Bubcat" Broussard, Dion Garber, and Chad Romero.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jeremy Broussard's name to Acadian Hospice, 413 Travis Street, Unit 100, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the doctors and staff of Acadian Hospice and nurse Laura for their excellent care and tender compassion given to Jeremy and our family during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the staff and doctors of Tulane Medical Center with special thanks to Dr. Christopher Trevino.

