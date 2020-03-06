ABBEVILLE – Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Jennifer Anderson are as follows: Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 9:00 P. M. at Abbeville Greater First Apostolic Church - 913 W. Port Street in Abbeville, LA. Visitation will resume Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Opelousas Greater First Apostolic Church - 1214 E. Laurent Street from 9:00 – 11:00 A. M. for second viewing with Home-Going Service to follow starting at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Lafayette.

Mrs. Jennifer Anderson (57), a long-time resident of Abbeville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Jennifer is survived by her husband of forty years, Pastor Joseph Anderson of Abbeville, LA; her mother, Anna Hamilton (Adam) of Lafayette, LA; four daughters, Tamar Mitchell (Lance) of Broussard, LA; Tambara Diggins (Demario) of Kaplan, LA; Tyra Lewis (Jomain) and Crystal Anderson of Abbeville, LA; four sons, Joshua Anderson (Frederica), Jason Anderson (Sharvella), Jacob Anderson (Cynthia), and Justin Anderson (Danequia) all of Abbeville, LA; a step-brother, Michael Hamilton of Lafayette, LA; twenty-nine grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Murphy Wiltz, a brother Lester Wiltz, a child Jenny Lynn Anderson, and two grandchildren, Jasmine Anderson and Hadassah Diggins. Jennifer was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend to many.

