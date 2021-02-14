A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in St. Alphonsus Church for Jeffrey James Breaux ,73, who passed away on February 11, 2021.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Jeff was a Maurice High School graduate. He served as a Vietnam Veteran in the U. S. Army and retired from the Louisiana National Guard as Chief Warrant Officer 4, after 32 years of service. He retired from Sears Roebuck after 32 years. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors cooking and enjoying a few beers. He was an avid LSU fan.

Jeffrey, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Zachary Breaux and the former Nicie' Hebert.

He is survived by his wife, Anna "Lillie" Breaux; two sons, Chris (Melanie "Sissie") Breaux, and Nicholas Breaux and Stacey Broussard; two stepchildren, Kelli (Rob) Calais, and Kyle (Hallie) Guidry; grandchildren, Noelle Breaux, Anna Breaux, Morgan Breaux, Mathiew Breaux, Jimmy Jordan, Jesse Jordan, and Max Guidry; siblings, Marie (Roy) Guillory, Theresa Broussard, Alina (Irby) Bourque, Donald (Linda) Breaux, and Richard (Cynthia) Breaux; four sisters-in-law, Marjorie Bridgers, Nevelyn Breaux, Elaine (Jack) Delhomme, and Dianne Reed as well as one brother in law, Benny (Yvonne) Menard.

He was preceded in death by parents; siblings, Larris Breaux, Conrad Breaux, Nolan "Glen" Breaux, Olga Breaux Milstead, Raccy Breaux Gary, and Flo Anna Breaux Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Chris Breaux, Nick Breaux, Scott Breaux, Kyle Guidry, Jimmy Jordan, and Jesse Jordan. Honorary Pallbearer will be Mathiew Breaux.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Breaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.