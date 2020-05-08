Private services will be held for Janelle Plowden Morris, 57, with interment to follow in Hills-Rudd Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Landry will officiate the service.

Janelle was born on Sunday, June 17, 1962 to the union of the late Wilmer and Nora Levine Plowden, Sr. in Lafayette, LA.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joseph Hebert, III, four siblings, Dalton Plowden, Sr., Otis Plowden, Leonard Plowden and Laura Ann Plowden; grandparents, George and Clotile Levine; nephew, Dalton Plowden, Jr; and great-nephew. Jacolby Walker. Janelle unexpectedly but peacefully passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Abbeville, LA.

Janelle leaves to cherish precious memories with her four children, Felicia Hebert, Monica Morris, Tiffany Morris and Minus Morris, all of Abbeville, LA; three grandchildren, Jaquala Hebert and Joseph Hebert, IV, both of Abbeville, LA and Jasmine Morris of Duson, LA; a sister, Nora (Frank) Martin of Abbeville, LA; her siblings, Milton (Gwendolyn) Plowden and Wilmer (Karan) Plowden, Jr., both of Maurice, LA, Curtis (Theresa) Plowden of New Iberia, LA, Ray (Doris) Plowden of Melville, LA, Marvin (Phyllis) Plowden of Erath, LA, Alton Plowden of Abbeville, LA and Morris (Sun) Plowden of Kileen, TX; her a host of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

