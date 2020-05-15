James J. Darby

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held for Mr. James Jerome Darby, 29, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens, Pastor officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

A resident of Abbeville, LA he passed at 10:30 P.M. Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Abbeville, LA.

James was an employee for Aqua Llams and Mechanics International of Abbeville, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Tammy Lashane Darby of Lafayette, LA and James Jerome Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA; two brothers, Denarius Deshane Darby of Oakland, CA and Shawn Davis of Lafayette, LA; four sisters, Jaquanda De’Journa Darby, Shante’ Lashane Darby, Tiana Laraye Darby all of Lafayette, LA and India Darby of Abbeville, LA; paternal grandmother, Denise Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle/godfather, Brandon Jamar Boudreaux; maternal grandmother, Margaret Levine and his godmother, Jeanette Nolan.

