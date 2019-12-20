ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline Ann Howell, 55, will be at 1:30PM Saturday December 21, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will in David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 8:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Jacqueline, a native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 in her residence. She was a faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and she enjoyed her time with the Cursillo, Come Lord Jesus and the Rachel’s Vinyard Organization.

She is survived by a son Christofer Howell and wife Lauren, her sisters Debbie Garrot and husband Louis, Diana Ledet and husband Carl, Michelle Andrus and husband Phillip, and a granddaughter Piper Christine Howell and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wiley and Christine Schroder Howell.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Wiley Ledet, Lance Lege, Bryce Scalisi, Baron Andrus, Brodie Broussard, and Bennett LeMaire

Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Mahfouz and Carlyn Ledet

