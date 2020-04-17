Ivy Joseph Stelly "Nega"

August 31, 1945 ~ April 14, 2020

FORKED ISLAND — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Ivy Joseph Stelly, 74, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Suire Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ella Mae LeBouef Stelly of Forked Island; his son, Buddy Roy of Forked Island; two grandchildren, Wyatt Roy and Caitlin Roy of Forked Island; two great grandchildren, Isaac and Aiden Roy of Forked Island; and two brothers, Donald Stelly of Forked Island and Raymond Stelly of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adlar Stelly and the Edia Rung; six brothers, Ronald Stelly, Irvin Stelly, Joyce Stelly, Hildrie Stelly, Mayland Stelly, and Gorchin Stelly, Sr.; and two sisters, Renola Vidrine and Earline Touchet.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Stelly family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.