Isabell Hebert Broussard, a longtime resident of Abbeville, Louisiana, passed away in Slidell, Louisiana on April 12, 2020 at the age of 95.

Isabell, who was affectionately known by many as Granny Bell, loved life. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, traveling with her children and their families, and being with friends and family. She had a true joy of living accompanied by a positive outlook on life. She always had a ready smile and encouraging words for others. She wasn’t one to complain much, and she displayed a spirit of grace and dignity during the challenges of her declining health.

We can shed tears that she’s gone, or we can be grateful because she really lived her life to the fullest and that she was a part of our lives for so long. We can honor her memory and let it live on by sharing our smiles and kind words with others. She would like that.

Isabell was preceded in death by two husbands, William Thomas Rogers and Dolson Broussard. Her parents were Oliphiade and Sylvia Buras Hebert of Abbeville, LA. Her two brothers, Raymond Hebert and Melvin Hebert, along with a sister, Ouida Hebert Comeaux, also preceded her in death.

Isabell is survived by two children, William Thomas “Tommy” Rogers II (Jeanne) of Slidell, LA and Drusilla Rogers Trahan (Creighton) of Temple Terrace, FL. She has four grandchildren, Damian Trahan (Teresa) of Edmond, OK, Leah Trahan McMenimen (Matt) of Albuquerque, NM, Julie Homan Galloway (Adam) of Slidell, LA, and Matthew Rogers (Megan) of Charlotte, NC. She was proud to have seven great-grandchildren, Andrew and Charlotte Homan, Audrey and Alison Trahan, Jack and Eliza McMenimen, and Finn Rogers. She had numerous nieces and nephews as well.

The family offers their sincere thanks to the staff at Azalea Estates Assisted Living for the excellent care and support that they provided while she resided there. Special thanks to Dr. Bruce Iteld and his staff at Louisiana Heart Center, to Covenant Home Health, and to Passages Hospice of Slidell. Each of these contributed their unique and compassionate support through very difficult times along the way.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. A funeral mass will be held in Abbeville, Louisiana at a later date.

