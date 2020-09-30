October 10, 1929 ~ September 26, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Hilda Lormand, 90, who died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.

Hilda and her husband, Ray loved to go square dancing in their beautiful hand-made dance outfits she designed. They traveled to many square dance tournaments where they made many new friends. She was an amazing seamstress and sewed most of her family’s clothing. She enjoyed annual and perennial flower gardening around the home. Her love for animals was endless; especially her cats. She loved cooking and trying new recipes for family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Lormand of Lafayette, Sandy Estilette and her husband, Eric of Lafayette, and Cheryl Clausen and her husband, Don of Lafayette; two granddaughters, Christy Taylor and Shannon Hart and her husband, Chris; great grandchildren, Brittany Castete, Tiffany Castete, and Cameron Picard and his wife, Laura Anderson; and two great-great grandchildren, Chloe Castete and Daniel Picard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliex Baudoin and the former Agnes Duhon; and her husband, Ray Francis Lormand.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:00 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.