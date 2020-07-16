ABBEVILLE – Graveside funeral services will be held for Mr. Hervis Levine, Sr. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery on Bankers Rd.

Hervis Levine, Sr. was born November 25, 1948 to the union of Mary Green Levine and Purvis Levine, Sr. He went home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory eight children: Shawntel Levine, Cavell Levine, Hervis Levine, Jr., Priscilla Levine, Sharon Johnson-Coleman (Jasmine Coleman), Shannon Johnson, and Shantae Johnson; two sisters: Dorothy Levine and Mary Ann Levine; one brother: Joseph Levine; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends that loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Purvis Levine; brothers Junius, Raywood, and Pervis Levine; sisters Emma Davenport and Gracie Abshire; and son Jason Jermaine Johnson.

