ABBEVILLE – A Private Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family of Mr. Herd Shelvin, 91, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church with Rev. Mediate Derouen, Pastor officiating.

He will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

For individuals desiring to view Mr. Herd Shelvin, a walk-through viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 AM – 10: 45 A.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A resident of Abbeville, LA, he passed away on at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, LA.

Herd accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church serving as a Deacon until he left his earthly home.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Charles Shelvin (Sammye) of Houston, TX; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Belle Shelvin; parents, Goddard Shelvin, Sr. and Olive LeBlanc Shelvin; eight brothers, Wallace Shelvin, Goddard Shelvin, Jr., Ludric Sonnier, Ivory Wilson, Gordy Shelvin, Albert Shelvin, Sr., Wilmer Huntley and Lover Huntley; four sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Ruby Lee Shelvin, Mabel Shelvin and Ada Petry.

COVID-19: In an effort to comply with the CDC and the State of Louisiana Governor's Public Health Emergency Proclamation to limit events to no more than fifty (50) people for a minimum of eight (8) weeks, a private service will be held and limited to only the immediate family members.

The family extends love and gratitude to all for prayers, discernment and acts of kindness.

