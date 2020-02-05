ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held for Helen Marie Francis on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with interment at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home

Helen Marie Francis was born on March 9, 1944 to the union of Freddie and Elaine Martin. Helen departed this life on January 27, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Center in Abbeville, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by those who loved her and knew her.

Helen was a faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where she served in many departments. She will be remembered by her unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, her love for doing hair, her cooking and her love for helping others.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 52 years, Ophelius Francis, Jr.; one son, Anthony Francis; one stepson, Phillip (Patricia) August of Ridge, LA; step-daughters: Trudy Lewis of Lafayette, LA, Lanie Fuselier of Erath, LA and Precious (Daltoia) Boudreaux of Maurice, LA; her son-in-law whom she loved as her son; Andrew Carmouche, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; 20 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; two (2) sisters Irene Fontenot and Rose (Donald) Carmouche of Lafayette, LA; (3) brothers-in-law, Jimmy and Lawrence Francis of Houston, Texas and Timothy Francis of Washington, D.C.; (4) sisters-in-law: Mary (McKinley) Johnson of Conroe, Texas; Linda Angelle of Carencro, LA; Shirley (Darrel) Newman of Lafayette, LA and Carmella Francis of Lafayette, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, god-children and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Freddie and Elaine Martin, her daughter Melissa Carmouche, (4) grandsons Ryan Levine, Jr., Tayvien J. Francis, Latrell and Catrell August, her aunts Edith Guidry, Clarene Segura and Ellen Guidry, (3) uncles Whitney, Velton and Lucien Mire, (2) sisters-in-law Ruby Francis and Emma Lee Francis and brothers-in-law Tommy, William Francis and Mitchell Fontenot.

Kinchen Funeral Home --- 218 N. St. Valerie Street ---Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.