March 5, 1930 ~ February 12, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Hazel Lemaire Decuir, 90, who died Friday, February 12, 2021 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

She is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie Trahan and her husband John, Rose Trahan, and Lona LeBlanc and her husband Albert; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth “Keno” Lemaire and his wife Sadie; sister, Mary Ann Schexnyder; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Obrey Decuir; parents, Noah Lemaire and the former Eve Duplantis; brothers, Hubert Lemaire and Norris Lemaire; son-in-law, Leo Trahan; and brother-in-law, Howard Schexnyder.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.