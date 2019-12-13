January 15, 1929 ~ December 12, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Hazel LeBouef Mouton, 90, who died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Cobb LeBouef, Chip LeBouef, Scott Fatjo, Mark LeBlanc, Nick Fatjo and Michael Fatjo.

Hazel is survived by her five children, John Reed Mouton, Debbie LeBlanc and her husband Mark, Brady Mouton and his wife Belinda, Brenda Fatjo and her husband Scott, and Mike Mouton and his wife Crystal; grandchildren, Jade Adams, Lindsey LeBlanc and her fiancé Doug Bourque, Kristie Mouton, Nick Fatjo, Michael Fatjo, Alyssa Mouton and her fiancé Daniel Grey, and Megan Mouton; one great grandchild, Annabelle Bourque; and sisters-in-law, Jan Frederick and Kathleen LeBouef.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Mouton; parents, Relia and Corbett LeBouef, Sr.; brothers, Henry LeBouef, Harry LeBouef and Corbett LeBouef, Jr., M.D.; and sister, Helen Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.