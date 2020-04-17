ABBEVILLE — Graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 for Gregory Paul Evans, Sr. who passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the V.A. Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

January 6, 1963 to James A. Evans, Sr. And Darlene Davenport Evans. He was educated in the Abbeville public school system and graduated from Abbeville High School. He served in the Louisiana National Guard before enlisting and serving in the United States Army. Gregory left this earth on Saturday, April, 11, 2020.

Gregory was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, uncles, aunts and dear cousins. He leaves to cherish his memory his father James A. Evans, Sr., three children, Sarika Nicholson, Gregory P. Evans, Jr. and Jarell Evans (Angelle); grandchildren, Larnell, Londyn, Jamir, Ka’Moni and Seth. Also siblings Linda Bailey (Kevin), Arlette Evans and James A. Evans, Jr., as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, dear friends and special cousins.

In light of the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, the family will have visitation and burial reserved for the immediate family on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 218 North St. Valarie, Abbeville, LA 70510 Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.