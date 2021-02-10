ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Glenn Brasseux, 78, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00PM with Father Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 9:00AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 12:00PM.

A native of Erath, Mr. Glenn passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his wife and family. He was a salesman for most of his life. He worked for Shell Oil Company for five years, was the owner of H.E.R. Rental tools for ten years, and owned Glenn’s Floor Center.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Brasseux, of Erath; his daughters, Carla Delcambre and her husband Robbie of Erath, and Marla Rose and her husband Raymond of Erath; his son, Troy Brasseux and his wife Kay of Erath; his granddaughters, Alicia Motes and her husband Matt of Erath; Laura Grundy and her husband Christian of Lafayette, Rachael D. Trahan and her husband Cody of Lafayette, Erica Guyten and her husband Christian of Dallas, TX, and Courtney Brasseux of Grosse Isle; his grandson, Tyler Brasseux and his wife Lyndsi ; his great grandsons, Jason Motes, Judah Grundy, Nathan Grundy, Kace Guyten, Cameron Guyten, and Rowan Brasseux; his great granddaughter, Cora Trahan; and his sister, Annie Sellers of Abbeville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Brasseux and Anna Belle Broussard Brasseux; and his brother, Robert Wayne Brasseux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robbie Delcambre, Matt Motes SR., Christian Grundy, Cody Trahan, Raymond Rose, and Tyler Brasseux.

The Brasseux family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring sitters, Lily Faulk, Helen Viator, and Cindy Guidry; the hospice nurses, Laura, Amy, Whitney, Stephaney, Sheena, Angela, Robin, and Jamie; and home health nurse, Christie.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.daidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath (337)937-0405 209 E. Putnam St. will be handling the arrangements.