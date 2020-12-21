August 17, 1950 ~ December 17, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of George Joseph Bouillion, 70, who died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Tyler Bouillion, Kevin LaSalle, David Gaudet, Darrell LaPoint and Cole LaPoint. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Bouillion, Mark Bouillion, Brenden Malone, Harold Bouillion, Norris Bouillion, Bart Bouillion and Brett Bouillion.

George is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Trahan Bouillion; sons, Shawn Bouillion (Melissa) and Mark Bouillion; grandchildren, Brenden Malone, Tyler Bouillion and Kaelyn Bouillion; brothers, Harold Bouillion and Norris Bouillion; and godchild, Andrea Gaudet..

He was preceded in death by his parents, Renie Bouillion and the former Irene Richard; brothers, Alton Bouillion and Dalton Bouillion; sister, Gertrude Bouillion LaSalle; and parents-in-law, Murphy and Verna Trahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM.

The family would like to thank Adedisys Home Health for the care and compassion shown to George in his time of need.

