George Dominique Pere passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the age of 79.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Abbeville, La. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

George is survived by two brothers; John M. Pere, Jr. of Eunice and Joseph Nelson “Joey” Pere of Lafayette and three sisters; Helen Pere La Grange of Lafayette, Judy Pere Harrington also of Lafayette, and Melissa Pere of Abbeville, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John M. Pere, Sr. and Lucille Greene Pere and one sister, Gloria Pere Eleazar.

George served in the National Guard for four years and was an avid horseman who was often referred to as a “true Cajun cowboy”. Although he had no children he cared about his numerous nieces and nephews as though they were his own. He will be missed by his family and remembered for his sense of humor and generosity.