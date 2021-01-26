MAURICE – Funeral Services for Mr. Gene T. Faulk, 75, will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at David Funeral Chapel with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Interment will follow at Pitre Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 9:00AM until the time of the Services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Abbeville and a resident of Maurice, Mr. Faulk died at 11:19PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his residence. He was a member of the Knights 0f Columbus and served as Grand Knight in Bayou Vista, LA, Odessa, TX and Milton, LA. He enjoyed doing woodwork, playing his guitar, dancing, and making people laugh. Mr. Gene was a quiet man and a jack of all trades.

He is survive by his wife, Helen Lege Faulk of Maurice; two sons, Nerry Faulk and his wife Rhonda of Blackwell, TX, and Jason Faulk and his wife Keri of Maurice; a daughter, Lynette Morrison and her husband Michael of Maurice; a brother, David Faulk and his spouse Frank Leone; three step sons, Randy Stoute, Dalton Stoute, and Ben Stoute; a step daughter, Susan LeMaire; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lula Romero Faulk; his parents, Ellis J. and Angelle DuBois Faulk; a brother, Larry Faulk; a sister, Linda Faulk; and a step son, Charlie Stoute.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Faulk, Paul Morrison, Dannon Morrison, Lucas LeMaire, Chris Ochterbeck, and James Romero.

