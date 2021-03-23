February 3, 1941 ~ March 18, 2021

A private memorial will be held at a later date honoring the life of Gene Francis Jones, 80, who died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Gene was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed gardening and his pets.

He is survived by his wife, Ingrid M. Jones; son, Glen Jones; daughter, Linia Jones Babin; son-in-law, Lance Babin; three grandchildren, Logan Babin, Dakota Babin and Grant Babin; brother, Peyton Jones; and sisters-in-law, Faye Jones and Margie Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet Winfield Jones and the former Lillian Prosperie; and brother, Garnet W. Jones, Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.