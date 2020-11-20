Gaynell Demouchet Darby was born on February 6, 1955, in Abbeville, Louisiana, to Rene Demouchet and Mary Levy Demouchet.

She retired from Abbeville Headstart after 18 years of service. After retiring she worked part-time for VPSB and as a commissioner for elections. She served as an Usher, Daughter of Rama at Lighthouse for Jesus Ministry. She also served on the NAACP and Herod Village Boards. She enjoyed cooking at her sons restaurant Soulful Eats, in Abbeville, feeding others and spending time with her family and grandkids.

She leaves to cherish her loving and devoted husband of 37 years Ronald Darby; five daughters: Ferric (Tirone), Farmick(Chris), Redena (Lance), Rhonda(Devon), Tasha(Ja’mard), one adopted daughter Dr. Brytt Eldridge; four sons: Roderick (Shaqualya) Rodney (Sabrina) Chris (Bridget) Darrell (Arntrisha); twenty-five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother: Terry Levy; two sisters: Mary Ann Demouchet, Beatrice Demouchet, all of Abbeville; one aunt: Mary Davis of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana; Mother-in-law: Beulah Walker; father-in-law: Elliott Darby II; two sister-in-laws: Elaine( Kenneth) and Jeanette(Darrow); one brother-in-law: Robert(Trudy); and an host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Kids that she raised as her own: Dr. Emilio, Frankie, Giorgio, and Anna Marie Russo. A loving friend Suzette Russo.

She was preceded in death by her father Rene Demouchet and her mother Mary Levy; one nephew, Willie Nolan and two children, Paul and Paulette Demouchet. Visitation Friday from 5pm to 8pm at Lighthouse For Jesus Church, 6526 Chiasson Rd Abbeville, La 70510 and will continue on Saturday from 8am until services at 12 noon. Interment in St Paul Cemetery, Abbeville, LA.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

Services Entrusted To Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr Dr. Baton Rouge La