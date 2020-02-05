October 16, 1929 ~ January 25, 2020

PILLAR OF ABBEVILLE EMMET PUTNAM PASSES AWAY

In the late afternoon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Emmet Perkins Putnam III passed away peacefully with his family by his side from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmet Perkins Putnam, Jr. and Ruth Argue Putnam; his sister, Lise Putnam Liddell; and his brother, George Argue Putnam.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn Fisch Putnam; his son, Emmet McWhan Putnam; his daughter, Marilyn Putnam Penn (Irven); and his sister, Ruth Putnam Carter.

Emmet was born on October 16, 1929. He grew up and attended elementary school in Abbeville. He completed preparatory school at Sewanee Military Academy in Sewanee, Tennessee. After attending Tulane University for 1 year, he transferred to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated cum laude with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1951. While at Vanderbilt, Emmet met Marilyn “Mellie” Fisch of Atlanta, Georgia and at the time of his graduation, they were engaged to be married.

Not long after their wedding in the summer of 1952, the young couple moved to Denver, Colorado, where Emmet joined Lumber Dealers, Incorporated (LDI), a lumber millwork manufacturing firm.

During the Korean Conflict, Emmet served in the Army Air Force Corps of Engineers, stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska, from 1953-1955. He was an engineer and builder of U.S. airbase landing strips.

At the end of his military service in 1955, Emmet found himself at a crucial crossroad. Witnessing the struggles of his father during his later years pained Emmet greatly and he made the decision to move back to Abbeville to join his father in running Abbeville Lumber Company rather than return to Denver. Emmet worked as a builder and contractor. He built many fine homes and commercial buildings. The two were soon joined by his brother, George Putnam. Together they grew the business and later expanded to the Jacqulyn Street location in 1975. From 1963 on, Emmet served as President and CEO of Abbeville Lumber Company.

Throughout his tenure as President and CEO of Abbeville Lumber Company, Emmet was a member of Allied Building Stores (ABS), a regional lumber dealer buying co-op. He served on the Board of ABS from 1975 to at least 1983 and as Chairman of the Board from 1978-1980. At the annual meeting in Monroe, Louisiana approximately 10 years ago, Emmet was honored for his longstanding and dedicated service to the organization.

In 1967, Emmet’s brother started building offshore living quarters. That vision expanded into a new venture which became Abbeville Offshore Quarters. Later, Emmet’s nephew joined them as a full partner. Capitalizing on each other’s strengths, coupled with a deep trust and respect for one another, together they forged two successful interrelated partnerships. With Emmet at the helm of Abbeville Lumber Company and George at the helm of Abbeville Offshore Quarters, the partnerships thrived and endured through the eventual sale of both businesses.

One of the great joys of his professional life for nearly 50 years was his role as a Founding and Organizing Board Member of Gulf Coast Bank. From February 1971 through his retirement from the Board in 2018, Emmet enjoyed being an integral part of the development, growth and expansion of the bank. He cherished his relationships with the Patout family, fellow Board Members and employees of the bank.

Emmet also had a long history of civic and community involvement. He was active in the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce; Kiwanis Club; and as a member of the Session of First Presbyterian Church of Abbeville. He served on the Vermilion Parish Library Board for many years and was Chairman of the Board in 1983.

An avid outdoorsman and birder, Emmet delighted in sharing his love of the outdoors with his family. He took them on many trips and adventures locally and nationally over the years. He supported local and national conservation and wildlife preservation efforts through Ducks Unlimited, The Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy and was involved in local chapters.

Born just prior to the stock market crash of 1929, the turbulent economic times of the Great Depression bore a significant impact on Emmet’s young mind. That period served to instill and solidify his conservative values and shaped his outlook on life. He grew up knowing the value of a dollar and was very disciplined in his handling of finances. In fact, when he was about to be married, his own father, Emmet Putnam, Jr. said to his son’s betrothed, “Mellie, I feel sorry for you. Emmet hates to let it go.” It must be said, however, that rules of fiscal responsibility did not apply when it came to hunting and fishing!

The Emmet Putnam philosophy of life, at its core, was basically this: there is no problem in life that cannot be solved by hard work and exercise, a philosophy which he lived with every fiber of his being, to the best of his ability, for his entire adult life. He did everything at full speed. He could not sit still. He was in constant motion and rarely allowed himself an idle moment.

As a Civil Engineer by training, Emmet had exacting, perfectionistic standards in his work and believed in doing things right the first time. He exhibited little patience or tolerance for those who were willing to settle for anything less. On a side note, any behavioral shortcomings or character flaws that manifested in his children did not come from him.

Throughout his working years, Emmet held a genuine affection and admiration for the many fine carpenters, craftsmen and tradesmen with whom he had the opportunity to work. Stories of those rugged individuals became legend. Rest assured, he remembered you all, including those active during his father’s days, and thoroughly enjoyed the occasions when he crossed your path around town.

There was not much in life that Emmet enjoyed or appreciated more than a good story. His laugh could often be heard well above the crowd at social gatherings. He loved to share repeatedly, every chance he got, tales of the characters who were his parents’ friends; childhood adventures with his buddies; hunting and fishing trips, local and international, with cousins and friends; birdwatching trips with close friends; crab boils and crawfish boils out at the camp in Intracoastal City; water skiing on Schooner Bayou; the larger-than-life outrageous friends who were infamous jokesters and storytellers themselves; and the annual Texas deer hunting trips. He would always start with, “Didn’t I tell you that story?” or “Did I ever tell you the story about…?” and it would go from there.

The older brother of the Putnam triplets, Emmet was the self-appointed, quintessential big brother. He shepherded the family through matters that concerned them collectively and always kept a watchful eye out whether they needed it or not. The bond of family was sacred to him, unshakeable. He would allow nothing to come between he and his siblings that posed a threat to their relationships.

Following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease in 2007, Emmet waged a valiant effort to fight the symptoms with which he had to contend. He did so with grit and determination. Were it not for the debilitating effects of his illness, he very likely would have lived another decade. In the end, his physical body lacked the reserves to continue the fight.

Emmet Putnam was a fine gentleman. He was kind, considerate and generous. He was the rock of his entire family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

The family wishes to thank all of the friends and caring members of First Presbyterian Church of Abbeville for their kind gestures and visits during Emmet’s last days.

Pallbearers will be George Argue Putnam, Jr., Thomas Brown Putnam, John Tarrant Putnam, Edward Putnam Carter, Frank Austin Liddell and Robert Bruce Liddell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Cooper, Berry Cooper, David Moreland, Patrick Patout, Paul Patout, Wilbur Sensing and Charles Sonnier.

Visitation will be observed at Vincent Funeral Home, 209 S. St. Charles, Abbeville, Louisiana, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Abbeville, Louisiana at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Reverend James Sawyer of Baton Rouge will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Abbeville, 109 N. Louisiana Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.