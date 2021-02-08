October 18, 1936 ~ January 31, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Private Memorial service will be held at a later date for Elwood Jean Primeaux, 84, who died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital.

He enjoyed doing yard work, cooking, traveling and tending to his garden. He treasured time spent with his family.

He is survived by his son, Kim Jean Primeaux and his wife, Melissa; one sister, Verna Primeaux Prather; four grandchildren, Tiffany Primeaux Powell, Brook Primeaux, Taylor Primeaux and Brittney Primeaux; and five great grandchildren, Cole Durk, Cameron Durk, Cullen Durk, Caleb Powell and Ayden Powell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maudry Dronet Primeaux; father, Mines Primeaux; mother, Enolia Duhon Primeaux; brothers, Pervis Primeaux and Lines Primeaux; and sisters, Ella-Mae Primeaux Frith and Dianna Primeaux Thomas.

