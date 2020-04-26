Earline Mouton Cibulski, aged 89, from Metairie, LA., formerly of New Orleans LA, passed away peacefully April 20th, 2020 in Ochsner Health Center after struggling with COVID-19.

Born Margaret Earline Mouton on November 2nd 1930 in Perry, LA, she was the daughter of the late Nita (Lemaire) and Alphonse Mouton, who were prominent members of their Cajun community. Called by her middle name Earline, or lovingly known as ‘Tite Fille since she was the last of five children and petite in size. Earline graduated from Abbeville High School as Salutatorian in 1947 and was awarded the American Legion Award. Not only did she excel academically, but also athletically, especially on the girls’ softball team. She received her teaching degree in 1950 from what is now called University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In 1950, she married the semiprofessional baseball pitcher Floyd Edward Cibulski (1927-1997), and the couple eventually settled in New Orleans.

Earline taught in the Jefferson Parish Public School system for over 33 years, at Metairie, East Jefferson and Bonnabel High Schools. “Ms. C”, as she was lovingly called by her thousands of students (mostly boys), was the Coordinator for the Cooperative Office Education (COE), which helped non-college-bound students to learn practical skills. Wherever she would go, she would run into former students, who would always give her a big hug.

An avid sports enthusiast, Earline could often be found at Paradise Lanes in a bowling league or cheering on her beloved Saints every Sunday. After retirement, she discovered a new love of cooking, gardening, and international travel, and was known to read a book every day. Because of her historical family roots, Earline was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Cameo Society. Mimi, as she came to be known in her later years, was everyone’s favorite teacher, aunt, and neighbor due to her eternal cheerfulness, positive disposition, and joie-de-vivre.

She is survived by her brother Willard Mouton, and four children: Diane Tillette, Keith (Carolyn), Dana Cibulski (Scott Bronstein), and Darla (Dr. Keith) Goodfellow. The center of a large, loving family, she also has eight grandchildren: Tristan Tillette, Max Cibulski, Skylar Cibulski, Lucas Bronstein, Samantha Goodfellow, Hillary (Tyler) Goodfellow Harvey, Dr. Thor (Dr. Kathy Lee) Goodfellow, and Desiree Goodfellow. She is blessed to have three great-grandchildren: Shea, Auryn, and Cian Tillette.

Earline was predeceased by her siblings Janette (“Nanny Jane”) Trahan, Milton Mouton, and Alphonse Mouton (“Uncle Bee”).

There was a private family service on April 25th, where Earline was interned at the Lake Lawn Park Cemetery in the Corridor of Hope. Another memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and charitable donations, in keeping with Mimi’s spirit of giving, the family suggests an act of kindness to someone in need. May her memory be a blessing.

The family understands that due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, home visits and other traditional condolence expressions cannot be shared at this time but appreciate online messages at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.