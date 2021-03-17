ABBEVILLE — Donovan Paul Menard, age 49, died Friday, March 12, 2021. He will be buried at Abshire Cemetery at a later date.

Donovan was a great son, father, and brother. He had a wonderful smile that lit up every room when he walked in. He will be greatly missed by everyone

Donovan is survived by his sons, Dalton Menard of Austin, TX and Dakota Menard of Abbeville, LA; parents, Darrel and Deloris Menard of Abbeville; brother, Darrin Menard (Regina) of Abbeville; and a sister, Daina Menard of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dwayne Menard; paternal grandparents, Elix and Elite Vincent Menard; maternal grandparents, Irin Bertrand and Ada Ditch Bertrand; nephew, Jade Menard; uncles, Randy Menard and Doris Lee Menard; and aunt, Shelia Menard.

Darby and Greene Funeral Home of New Iberia, 802 Weldon St. New Iberia, are in charge of the funeral arrangements.