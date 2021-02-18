March 10, 1935 ~ February 13, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Dolores Falgout, 85, who died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Toby Falgout, Brandon Falgout, Jeremy Monteaux, Trent Falgout, Grant Falgout, and Aden Monteaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Collin Prejean and Noah Vollmer.

Dolores loved spending time with her family and enjoyed a good bingo game.

Dolores is survived by her sons, Kim Falgout of Abbeville, Kelly Falgout of New Iberia and Shane Falgout of Abbeville; daughters, June Falgout of Maurice, Laurie Falgout of Abbeville and Shannon Vollmer (Clay) of Abbeville; sister, Lula Mae Broussard; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and three step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Haywood Falgout; parents, Clarence Bergeron and the former Lorna Trahan; and sisters, Audrey Broussard and Jane Ladonna Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.