ABBEVILLE — Graveside services were held honoring the life of Dianna Primeaux Thomas, 70, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Pallbearers were Chance Thomas, Gavin Thomas, Peyton Derouen, Cooper Derouen, Jude Primeaux, and Toby Primeaux.

Dianna is survived by her husband of 50 years, Willie Thomas of Abbeville; one son, Chance Thomas and his wife, Renee of Iowa; one daughter, Patti Thomas Derouen of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Sydney Thomas, Gavin Thomas, Peyton Derouen, Cooper Derouen and Masie Turner; one brother, Elwood Primeaux of Abbeville; and one sister, Verna Prather of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Minos Primeaux and the former Enolia Duhon; brothers, Linus Primeaux and Pervis Primeaux; sister, Ella Mae Frith; and grandson, Oliver Derouen.

On behalf of our entire family, we would like to thank M.D. Anderson, especially the I.C.U. team for their kindness and compassionate care given to our mother and family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.