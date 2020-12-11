November 18, 1948 ~ December 5, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Deborah Ann Bertrand Stelly, 72, who died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Raymond Stelly, Jr., Ronald Stelly, David Stelly, Randall Stelly, Brian Regan, and Kendal Primeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Deborah enjoyed cooking for her family, attending her grandchildren’s functions at school, and spending time with her niece, Gloria.

She is survived by children, Joseph Raymond Stelly, Jr. and his wife, Leah of Meaux, Christine S. Mergist and her husband, Adam of Meaux, Ronald Stelly and his wife, LaKayla of Crowley, David Stelly and his wife, Mona of Indian Bayou, Vicky S. Regan,and her husband, Brian of Crowley, Randall Stelly of Meaux, Susan Stelly and companion, Lance Langlinais of New Iberia, and Ashley S. Primeaux and her husband, Kendal of Indian Bayou; twenty-three grandchildren, Joseph Raymond Stelly, III, Trenace M. Haley, Karlie Mergist, Paetyn Mergist, Linsey S. Moscano, Jared Stelly, Darrid Romero, Wyatt Stelly, Connor Stelly, Ellie Roche, Brody Mouton, Jacy Regan, Julia Leblanc, Emily Leblanc, Lauren Stelly, Colin Stelly, Dawn Marshall, Zoey Marshall, Darrian Langlinais, Douglas Langlinais, Avia Wood, Graci Primeaux, and Hunter Primeaux; and nine great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Bertrand of Meaux, Bertha B. Stelly of Meaux, Daniel Bertrand of Conroe, TX, and Dalton Bertrand of Dayton, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Raymond Stelly, Sr.; mother, Rita Renola Broussard; father, Dalton J. Bertrand; and brothers, Otis, Ricky and Darrell Bertrand.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM; Friday, December 11, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.