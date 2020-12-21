September 6, 1947 ~ December 19, 2020

KAPLAN — Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery honoring the life of David Timothy Burdette, 73, who died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Larry Maxwell and Reverend Robert Johnson officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Burdette, Andrew Burdette, Carter Burdette, Neil Broussard, Byron Guillory, and Clay Guillory. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Broussard, Paul Ducrest, Farrell Hebert, and Stan Hardee.

Tim was born in Charleston, West Virginia. Since his father worked for Transco Pipeline Company, the family moved several times and he attended high school in Mooresville, North Carolina. Tim attended the West Point Military Academy for two years, then graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a degree in Civil Engineering. His career included working as an engineer for several engineering firms and the Williams Pipeline Company for 20 years. Upon retiring with them he spent 15 years as a consultant around the United States. He was also a Veteran having served in the Army Reserve as well as the National Guard.

Tim was the Commander of the Kaplan American Legion. A position that made him very proud. He was a member of the Kaplan United Methodist Church which he loved, and enjoyed his Louisiana Avenue Methodist ministry of helping the homeless.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Ciabotti Burdette; his two sons, Timothy G. Burdette and his wife, Karen and Andrew Louis Burdette and his wife, Andrea; his four grandchildren, Carter Burdette, Ava Burdette, Meredith Burdette, and Grayson Burdette; his two brothers, Mark Burdette and Stephen Burdette; his two sisters, Rebecca Saunders and Deborah B. Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Okey and Eva Burdette; his older brother, Joseph Burdette, and infant children, Meridith and Paul Burdette.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to the Kaplan Food Bank, or the Kaplan American Legion.

