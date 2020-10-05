Private services were held for David Rick Farmer, 63, in Durango, Colorado, on September 23, 2020 with Chester Farmer officiating. David Rick Farmer went to meet his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020.

David, affectionately know as Ricky was born in Abbeville, LA on March 17, 1957. He attended Abbeville High School, served in the U.S. Army, attended USL in Lafayette, LA. and LSU School of Allied Health Department of Physical Therapy in New Orleans, LA where he received his physical therapy degree.

His many accomplishments were, but not limited to, US team coach of mountain bike champoinships, mountain bike coach for Pan American games, world mountain bike coach. The Women’s Resource Center was a charity that was dear to his heart. Ricky was also involved in the Rotary Club as president and member for many years. He was the owner of Durango Sports Club and physical therapy clinics located in Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Aztec New Mexico.

Ricky will be deeply missed by his mother Patricia Cash Farmer Trahan, brother Bobby Don Farmer, Jr. (Betty), sisters Sondra “Sandy” Hayden (Gary) and Patricia “Patty” Weegman (Ron) and longtime companion and caregiver Lorelei Almond.

He was preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents Homer and Frankie Baker Farmer and maternal grandparents Herbert and Ellen Clifton Cash, Father Bobby Don Farmer, Sr., and brother Gary Lee Farmer.

Ricky loved life to the fullest and enjoyed mountain biking, playing handball, hiking, paddle boarding, traveling the world, and farming to include his crop of coffee in HI. His love of giving was an attribute many friends, acquaintances, and family hold dear in their hearts.

One of his favorite bible passages was: Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus. Phillippians 3:13-14.

He will be deeply missed by all who have known him. As we seek comfort, we know he is in heaven, and we will always hold his memories in our hearts.

The family would like to thank Lorelei Almond for her unending love and commitment to Ricky. We would also like to give appreciation to Dean Walker, a long-time friend of Ricky’s for all of his love, support and dedication.

As the Aspen trees blow and the flowers that you love bloom,

It breaks our hearts that you left too soon.

As the snow falls and the fire glows,

Our hearts will hold memories as the river flows.

As the mountains soar and the sun is high,

Know that our love will never die.

Always with us, till the day we arrive,

In our hearts, in memories, is where you’ll remain,

As God so graciously eased your pain.

Until the day we meet again.