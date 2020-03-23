September 13, 1948 ~ March 20, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Private graveside services will be held honoring the life of David Charles Mayard, 71, who died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Frances Touchet, Jude Broussard, Tony Pellichino, Glynn Mayard, Danny Durr, and Jacques Touchet.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kay L. Mayard; daughter, Lori Pellichino and her husband, Tony of Abbeville; son, Mark David Mayard and his wife, Brandi of Erath; five grandchildren, Alexandria Claire Simon, Roman Frank Mayard, Madison Elizabeth Pellichino, Gina Katherine Mayard, and Grayson Jude Mayard; and brother, Glynn Mayard and his wife Marie of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dois Mayard and the former Doris Broussard; and brother-in-law, Ray Landry.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.