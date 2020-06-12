ABBEVILLE – A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. David Butler, 74, at 11:00 A.M. on June 13, 2020, at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B. K. Stevens, Pastor officiating.

A resident of Abbeville, LA he passed at 3:15 P.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his spouse of 47 years: Eunice Williams of Abbeville, LA; five daughters: Pamella Murrell (Calvin) of Abbeville, LA, Evangeline Washington of Austin, TX, Rocelyn Frederick (Mark) of Cypress, TX, Shantella Williams and LaTasha Williams Smith (Anthony) of Denham Springs, LA; one brother: Dearis Butler (Debra) of Houston, TX; two sisters: Beatrice Noel (John) of Palmetto, TX and Majester Butler of Houston, TX, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence Butler, Sr. and Leola Edwards Butler; five brothers: Eugene Butler, Joseph Butler, Clarence Butler, Jr., Austin Butler and Lawrence Butler and one sister: Theresa Butler.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.