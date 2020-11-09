NEW IBERIA — A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Danny Fields, Sr., 75, who passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Henry.

Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.

A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

A resident of Henry, Mr. Fields was born on October 19, 1945 to the late William and Laura Bonin Fields. He worked has a pipe fitter and plumber in the construction industry, and was a former resident of Erath and Lydia. Mr. Fields enjoyed gardening, cooking, solving Sudoku puzzles, and tinkering with things.

He is survived by his two sons, Danny (Lennie) Fields, Jr., and William Fields; stepson, Jacob (Dawn Hebert) Touchet; stepdaughter, Tasha (Bruce Fourreaux) Touchet; two sisters, Lois Labit, and Daisy Mae Brade; four grandchildren, Taylor (Brian) Grow, Ashlyn (Reid Hebert, Jr.) Hebert, Erica Fields, and Addison Fields; five step grandchildren, Cooper Fourreaux, Cohen Fourreaux, Isabella Fourreaux, Alix Hebert, and Aubree Touchet; five great grandchildren, Benit Grow, Royce Grow, Reid Hebert, III, Waylon Hebert, and Reba Hebert due in January of 2021; and two step great grandchildren, Paisley Hebert and Kolton Hebert.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his companion of 18 years, Gina Touchet; and six brothers, Titus Fields, Daniel Fields, James Fields, Willard Fields, Leon Fields, and Clifford Fields.

Pallbearers will be Danny Fields, Jr., Jacob Touchet, Brian Grow, Addison Fields, Bruce Fourreaux, and Craig Perez.

