Dallas J. Trahan

May 11, 1927 ~ February 10, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dallas Joseph Trahan, 92, who died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gussie LeBlanc Trahan of Kaplan; his son, Larry Trahan and his wife, Charlene of Abbeville; his daughter, Doris and her husband, Gail LeMaire of Kaplan; his five grandsons, Kent LeMaire, Doyle LeMaire, Brady Trahan, Jacob Trahan, and Chad Trahan; his eight great grandchildren, his two great-great grandchildren; his sister, Sable and her husband, Cliff Lasalle of Kaplan; and his two brothers, Dudley Trahan and his wife, Dolores of Maurice and Douglas Trahan of Maurice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias Trahan and the former Elia Broussard; his two brothers, Andrew Trahan and Issac Doucet; and his two sisters, Eula Mae Harrington and Adele Hardy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.