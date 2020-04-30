Cynthia “Tina” Marie Girouard passed away on April 21, 2020 at her home in Cecilia, Louisiana. She was 73 years old. Tina was born in DeQuincy, Louisiana and was educated at University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A distinguished multi-disciplinary artist, she is internationally recognized for installation works, performances, video/film and static works made of traditional as well as non-traditional media such as wallpaper, fabric, sequins.

She was an activist for the arts, dedicated to creating community among artists. In the Lafayette area, she helped found a grassroots art collective as well as the successful francophone event, Festival International de Louisiane. In the 1990’s she established a studio in Haiti, working and collaborating with vodou sequin flag makers. As a result, Tina authored “Sequin Artists of Haiti”, widening the audience of this unique art form, and giving Haitian artists respect and visibility in their own country and the US.

Those who knew Tina appreciated her energetic spirit. Tina, like her mother - the irrepressible matriarch Yvelle - caused us to gather. They both were known for their magical gumbos and amazing events that fortified us all.

As friend and curator Annette DiMeo Carlozzi recently summed up: “Tina was a ball of fire. I was so fortunate to absorb sparks of deep knowledge from her that are essential parts of my life to this day. I do my best to pass them along. Thank you for the many gifts, Tina.”

She was predeceased by her father Whitney Lewis Girouard Sr, her mother Yvelle Marie Theriot Girouard, and her brother Whitney Lewis Girouard Jr. She is survived by her siblings: Gloria Nell Girouard Bonwell, Barbara Cecile Girouard Martin, Norman Wade Girouard, Jacqueline Anne Girouard, and sister-in-law Billie Johnson Girouard.

Tina had many nieces, nephews and godchildren (g), many of whom have supported her in her work, or participated directly in a "Tina project":

Lisa Bonwell, Colorado Springs, CO, Bill Bonwell, Las Vegas, NV, Amy Bonwell, Lafayette, LA, Brent Bonwell (g), Santa Fe, NM, Lesley Girouard Johnson, Dallas, TX, Nicole Girouard Byram, Ft. Worth, TX, Odette Girouard Muller (g), Richardson, TX, Laurie Martin Dupuis (g), Lafayette, LA, Paul Martin, Minneapolis, MN, Karen Martin Holston, Lafayette, LA, Ross Martin, Lafayette, LA, the late Evelyn Girouard Johnston, College Station, TX, Liz Johnston, Austin, TX, Matt Johnston, Tucson, AZ, Alexis Girouard, College Station, TX, Grant Girouard (g), Friendswood, TX, Jeff Girouard, Friendswood, TX, Brent Girouard, Friendswood, TX, J.E. Johnson (g), Austin, TX, Kelsey Jade Frederick (g), Cecilia, LA, Jessamyn Fiore (g), Brooklyn, NY, Bablo Oleyant (g), Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Valentin Valris (g), Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local arts community, Haitian artists, or Festival International de Louisiane.

A private memorial is planned for a future date.

Condolences and memories can be shared at MccannHealey.com under the obituary of Cynthia “Tina” Marie Girouard.