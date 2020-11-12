ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Curtis Joseph Loignon, 95, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will be resume on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Erath and a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Loignon died at 11:10PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home. Mr. Curtis enjoyed being with his family; gardening; raising chicken, cows, and going to livestock shows.

He is survived by two daughters, Nell Trahan and her husband Danny of Abbeville and Sharon Boudreaux and her husband Mike of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Patrick Boudreaux, Sonja Howard, Gina Gallagher, Michael Cruz, Scott Trahan, Danielle Braffett, and Andre Boudreaux; eleven great grandchildren, Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Ally, Aaron, Reagan, Grace, Jake, Jason, Gavin, and Korbin; and three great-great grandchildren, Piper, Kinlee, and Emerson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Belle Touchet Loignon; his parents, Joseph Numa Loignon and Laura Gutierrez Loignon; three brothers, Lawrence Loignon, Clarence Loignon, and Vernick Loignon; four sisters, Thelma Olivia, Lena Guilbeaux, Emma Vidalia, and Verna Prejean.

Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Boudreaux, Scott Trahan, Kahal Howard, Michael Cruz, Corey Gallagher, and Christofer Howell.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Andre Boudreaux.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Maison du Monde Nursing Home, Especially the Therapy Department that made Mr. Curtis feel at home. They would also like to thank Lamm Family Care.

