A Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline Claire Toups, 17, will be held Monday June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery.

A native and residence of Erath, Caroline was a member of the Erath High School Marching Band, and the Beta Club. She enjoyed painting, reading, playing with her cat, spending time with her family, and fishing with her best friend Gabe. But most of all she will be remembered as being a true down to earth person who enjoyed life to its fullest.

Visitation will be held Sunday June 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Monday from 7:00 AM until time of services.

Caroline is survived by her parents Brent and Kim Reaux Toups; sister Sarah Toups; brother Gavin Toups; her maternal grandparents Kenneth and Laura Reaux; paternal grandparents Lorres and Barbara Toups; godfather Todd and his wife Joan Reaux, godmother Amy and her husband Ian Stal. Caroline is also survived by her aunts and uncles Allison and her husband Brian Broussard, Lisa and her husband Clay Broussard, Laura and her husband Clayton Rogers, Bryan Toups, and Kevin and his wife Lori Toups, her Godchild Sawyer Stal; and her very special friend Gabe Menard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Reaux, Brent Toups, Bryan Toups, Gavin Toups, Kevin Toups, and Monty Rogers, Honorary pallbearer will be Gabe Menard.

Condolences may be sent to the Toups family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 209 E. Putnam St. Erath 7-337-937-0405 is in charge of arrangements.