September 16, 1922 ~ January 21, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 25, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of C. Paul Bergeron, 98, who died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Reverend Louis J. Richard officiated the service.

He was a member of the Management Team of the Jefferson Island Mine having progressed from accountant to purchasing agent to personnel manager to superintendent of employee relations. He was with the company for 34 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a living legend of the Erath Museum. He was also a former member of the New Iberia Lions Club, Abbeville Rotary and the Abbeville Country Club. For 15 years he served as Extraordinary Minister of Communion at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church and the homebound.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Bergeron; children, Susan Boudreaux, Edmond X Bergeron, Phd and his wife, Shirley, Louise Hollier and her husband, Richard, and Jill Broussard and her husband, Glenn; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edmond Bergeron and the former Louise Hardy; and son-in-law, Kirk Boudreaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 9:30 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary was prayed at 10:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.