Brenda Gayle Mouton

BAYOU GAUCHE & ABBEVILLE, La. — Brenda grew up a “baby-boomer” in Abbeville La. during the 1950’s and 60’s surrounded by loving family, neighbors and friends. Brenda graduated from Mount Carmel High School in Abbeville where a deep belief in god and self were instilled in her through the sisters there. She was a strong athlete and loved the sports of basketball and softball. After high school she attended and graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles and embarked on a decades long career of teaching athletics beginning at Pecan Island High School and ending at Live Oak Manor Elementary. She was truly one of a kind and a positive influence on all those around her. Brenda will be missed by all those luckily enough to have known her.

She is survived by her life partner Gail Stewart and guardian Caleb Babin, she is also survived by her brother Keith Mouton and sister Nell Dean Roberts.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Nellie Trahan Mouton, and two brothers Don and Ronnie Mouton.

Due to these uncertain times services for Brenda are pending and will be communicated later. Memorials are planned for Bayou Gauche and Abbeville. We ask that those who wish to express condolences do so at www.HCAlexander.com. The family thanks you kindly for your understanding and compassion.