ERATH — Funeral Services for Brandon Paul Renard, 25, will be at 3:00PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 in David Funeral Home of Erath with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 9:00AM until service time.

Brandon passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He had love for many things. He looked up to his older brother Jake, often wearing similar clothes and taking interest in similar hobbies. He was proud of his younger brother Cade for all that he did. Brandon’s friends were a big part of his life. He enjoyed watching MMA fights on TV, going to live concerts, partying, gaming, and most of all being surrounded by his friends and family. Brandon’s smile and personality brought light into every room. He was very loved by his brothers and especially his parents. He will live on in the hearts of many and be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Duff and Tracie Renard of Delcambre, his brothers, Jake Renard and girlfriend Devon Klaus of St. Louis, MO, and Cade Renard of Delcambre, and his maternal grandmother, Lona Romero of Erath, a paternal great grandmother, Mae Rose Mire of Kaplan, and his girlfriend, Hailey Escarra of Broussard.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Johnny Romero and his paternal grandparents Ronald Renard and Audrey Mire.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to friends, family, coworkers, first responders, medical workers and their community for their outpouring of care and concern during this time.

