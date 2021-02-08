October 24, 1936 ~ February 7, 2021

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Betty Broussard, 84, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She will be laid to rest at Pecan Island Community Cemetery.

Betty, best known to others as mom, momma, granny, or Aunt Betty leaves behind a dysfunctional family that she was very proud of. She never met a stranger and was renowned in Vermilion parish for her kindness, her compassion, and mostly - her cooking. She enjoyed feeding others and they enjoyed eating. She had the uncanny ability to cook anything and make it taste good.

She always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Her famous words “if you like it, I like it”, “whatever”, or “it is what it is, cher”, always let you know when something or someone wasn’t her favorite idea. She was genuine ~ always genuine.

Her extensive vocabulary was more than highly proficient, and while never documented, we are all certain that her mean scrabble games taught all us how to spell and how to use a dictionary. And to be clear - she won most of the time.

Her words of encouragement, wisdom, and sometimes comfort, kept us in line, taught us the “school of hard knocks” and gave us something to pass down to our children.

Everyone always knew where you stood with her. She liked you or she didn’t, it was black or white. As her children we are still trying to figure out which one it was for us (we know she loved us).

She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, not because of her cooking, or painting of oyster shells, not because of the scrabble and card games, or the hand-written birthday and Christmas cards. She will be remembered for her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and care for people. She will be missed because she was good… a good mom, a good granny, good sister, good aunt, and a good friend. That is what people don’t forget. In one way or another she helped to mold the people that we are and we will always remember that. We love you.

She is survived by her son, Randal Broussard and his wife, Yvonne of Maurice; her daughter, Sandra B. Feucht and her special friend, Pat of Lafayette; her eight grandchildren; her 12 great grandchildren; her three sisters, Emma Perry of Lafayette, Ellen Rose Marceaux of Kaplan and Faye Broussard of Abbeville; and her brother, Roland “T-Bud” Perry of Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Broussard; her daughter, Phyllis “Coon” Broussard; and her parents, Hebrard Perry and the former Avie Vaughn.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 600 N. Church Avenue, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at 1:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

